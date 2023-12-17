Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 7,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

