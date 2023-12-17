Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.8 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

