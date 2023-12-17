Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,551 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLPA opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

