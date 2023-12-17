Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.77.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.48 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.5624422 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

