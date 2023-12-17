Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.