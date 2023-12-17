Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

