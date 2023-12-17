Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $386.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

