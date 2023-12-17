Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.2 %

TEL stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

