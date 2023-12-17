Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 14,254 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.49 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.