Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,554 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

