Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

