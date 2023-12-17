Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,847,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

