Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

