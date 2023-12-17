Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $304.37 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average of $296.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

