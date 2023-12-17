Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

