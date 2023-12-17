Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,367 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $584.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.22. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

