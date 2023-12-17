Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $40.62 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $237.41 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

