Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

