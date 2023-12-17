Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

