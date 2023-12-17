Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,114 shares of company stock valued at $61,400,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

