Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.