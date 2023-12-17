Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

