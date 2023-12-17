Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,190.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,058.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,175.93. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.