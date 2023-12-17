Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Progyny worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 42.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after acquiring an additional 670,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,651 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

