Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

