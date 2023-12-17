Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 40,711 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,171 shares of company stock worth $79,208,883 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

