Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

