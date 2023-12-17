Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

