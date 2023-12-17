Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

TAN opened at $51.78 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

