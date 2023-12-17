Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

