Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

