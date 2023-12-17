Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CGUSY remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

