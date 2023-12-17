Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $366.78

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.78 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.75). Castings shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.57), with a volume of 18,390 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.90) price target on shares of Castings in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Castings Stock Down 0.3 %

Castings Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is 5,142.86%.

Insider Activity at Castings

In related news, insider Steve Mant purchased 1,150 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,821.74). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Further Reading

