Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.2% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.36 and its 200 day moving average is $246.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

