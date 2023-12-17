Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MO traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.75. 23,248,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

