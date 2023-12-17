Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,519,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,836,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

