Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,344 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,205. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

