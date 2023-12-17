Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 5.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,817,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. 1,309,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,434. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

