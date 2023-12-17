Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.84. 8,435,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

