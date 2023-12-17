Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,581,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,453. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

