Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.05. 1,746,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,729. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.