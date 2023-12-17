Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 29.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

