Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

