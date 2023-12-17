Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,577,000 after purchasing an additional 377,998 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.