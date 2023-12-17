Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

ITA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 467,341 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

