Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.23. 11,016,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

