Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $23.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,854,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.72. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

