Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,700,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

