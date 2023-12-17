Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,173. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

