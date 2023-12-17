Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,777 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

